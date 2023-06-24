scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai

By Agency News Desk

Washington, June 24 (IANS) Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the company will open its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday during his three-day state visit to the US, Pichai made the announcement, saying that the company will continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitisation fund.

In 2020, Google had announced to invest a whopping $10 billion in the country through its India Digitisation Fund over the next five to seven years.

“Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” Pichai said.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s vision for Digital India was ahead of its time and “I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do so”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet that Modi interacted with Pichai and “discussed measures like artificial intelligence, fintech and promoting research and development”.

They also discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote research and development, and skill development.

In December last year, Pichai visited India and pledged support for India’s G20 Presidency.

“Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” Pichai had tweeted after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

Praising the government’s Digital India initiative, Pichai said that he is “excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023”.

He added that the pace of technological change in India is “extraordinary” and there are several opportunities ahead.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Technology

'This is the moment' to invest in India, Modi tells US biz

Technology

Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

News

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

News

Jennifer Coolidge binged on pizza during lockdown, thinking 'we all are going to die'

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament

Sports

India's top players to battle for honours in Taekwondo Premier League

Sports

FC Goa complete signing of forward Boris Singh

Sports

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

Sports

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

News

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

News

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene

News

Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US