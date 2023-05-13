scorecardresearch
Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 13 (IANS) Google has announced that it is working on a new augmented reality version of the arcade classic Space Invaders game with Japanese video game company Taito.

The tech giant announced on Twitter via its Google AR & VR account, saying, “Google and @TAITO are partnering to launch SPACE INVADERS: World Defense, 45 years after the original game’s release. Launching later this summer, this immersive AR game transforms your city into a virtual playground.”

Space Invaders: World Defense will use Google tools such as ARCore and the recently announced Geospatial Creator, which will let AR Space Invaders aliens fly around real-world locations.

“Powered by the ARCore Geospatial API and the Streetscape Geometry API, the game combines AR and 3D for customisable gameplay based on your location, nearby landmarks, time, and weather,” the company said.

Both Google and Taito also released a promotional video of the game that is fairly vague, implying that more information will be released as the game progresses.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced “Project Gameface” — a new open-source hands-free gaming mouse that enables users to control a computer’s cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.

People can raise their eyebrows to click and drag or open their mouths to move the cursor, making it possible for anyone to pursue gaming.

The project was inspired by the story of quadriplegic video game streamer Lance Carr, who lives with muscular dystrophy, a progressive disease that weakens muscles, the company said.

