scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Workspace bug allows untraceable data theft from Drive files

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a significant forensic security deficiency in Google Workspace that enables a hacker to exfiltrate data in Google Drive without any trace.

According to researchers from Mitiga Security, once a malicious user inside has accessed the organisation’s Google Drive, they can take action without being recorded at all.

This flaw affects only users who do not have a paid enterprise licence for Google Workspace.

Users who do not have a paid Google Workspace licence have their private drive actions left undocumented.

Hackers can disable logging and recording by cancelling their paid licence and switching to the free “Cloud Identity Free” licence.

This enables threat actors to exfiltrate files without leaving any trace, save for the indication that a paid licence was revoked, which is visible to administrators.

“A threat actor who gains access to an admin user can revoke the user’s license, download all their private files, and reassign the license,” the researchers said.

The experts also notified Google of its findings, who is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, hackers are targeting iPhones with previously unknown malware, via iMessage to, gain complete control over the iOS device and spy on users.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky discovered the mobile Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) campaign targeting iOS devices with previously unknown malware.

Dubbed as ‘Operation Triangulation’, the ongoing campaign distributes zero-click exploits via iMessage to run malware gaining complete control over the device and user data, with the final goal to “hiddenly spy on users”.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery
Next article
India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

Technology

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

News

Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut sports a ‘saggi phool’: ‘Even Indians don’t know about their heritage’

News

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

News

Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US