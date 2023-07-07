scorecardresearch
Honor announces global launch of 'Honor 90' series

By Agency News Desk

London, July 7 (IANS) Global technology brand Honor has announced the global launch of the ‘Honor 90’ series, which comes with impressive features.

The new series includes two smartphones — Honor 90 and Honor 90 Lite.

“From the outstanding camera innovations and human-centric display solutions, through to the blazing fast performance enabled by best-in-class hardware and our intelligent MagicOS, the Honor 90 Series will delight consumers worldwide with its exceptional experience, and particularly the content creators who are looking for a smart and dependable partner with which they capture their exciting lives,” George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd, said in a statement.

The Honor 90 features a 200MP main camera and a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display.

At the front, it features a 50MP camera to capture selfies that are brimming with detail.

“The Honor 90 also employs artificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising and video mode recommendations, as well as for AI Vlog Assistant that enables users to generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps,” the company said.

Moreover, it supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits which provides improved display readability even under bright light.

On the other hand, Honor 90 Lite features a rear 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

It comes with a 6.7-inch edgeless display which features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

The Honor 90 comes in four colour options — Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver and Peacock Blue — while the Honor 90 Lite is available in three — Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

“Starting from mid to late July, the Honor 90 will be available in select international markets with suggested retail price starting at €549. Honor 90 Lite is available starting at €299,” the smartphone maker said.

Alongside the Honor 90 series, the company also unveiled the latest ‘Pad X9’ which features a 11.5-inch FullView Display and a six-speaker audio system.

–IANS

aj/prw

