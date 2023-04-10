scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HP encourages GenZ students in India to make smart choices

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) PC and printer major HP India on Monday launched ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign, featuring its latest range of innovative HP Pavilion laptops to appeal to the digital-native GenZ students.

The multi-film campaign features celebrities Yashaswini Dayama and Ahsaas Channa, reprising their roles from the ‘Alisha Garima Diaries’ campaign by HP last year.

The latest 13th-Gen HP Pavilion range of laptops are built with cool, innovative features for the GenZs.

The short films highlight the multi-touch convertible feature of the Pavilion laptops.

“The Pavilion range, with its mobility, design and features like touch, eye safe display, solves for GenZs’ every day challenges and new needs, as they step into the world of high school and college,” said Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India.

“This campaign has been conceptualised as a multiple part content series. It takes off where we left last year, educating customers about features which meet their needs, ” he added.

PC and printer major HP last month launched its latest laptop Pavilion Aero 13, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics in India.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes available in Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options at a starting price of Rs 72,999.

The new laptop weighs less than 1 kg, making it suitable for a hybrid workstyle, according to the company.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, self-love is ‘When you can be happy in your own company’
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Getting good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

News

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, self-love is ‘When you can be happy in your own company’

News

Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Technology

Apple India retail store – Apple BKC – is inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

News

Amanda Bynes not ready to leave asylum weeks after she was found nude on street

Technology

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO

News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

News

Russell Crowe comments on 'Gladiator' sequel, says he's 'slightly jealous'

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Technology

What does BBC stand for, asks Musk after labelling it as govt-funded media

Health & Lifestyle

Mock drills in Bihar hospitals to check Covid effectiveness

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US