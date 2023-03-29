scorecardresearch
HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

By News Bureau

Chicago, March 29 (IANS) PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday introduced a robust lineup of 150 products, services and solutions for hybrid work under its ‘FutureReady’ portfolio.

The next generation of HP EliteBook and ProBook devices are equipped for premium collaboration with HP Presence (for an enriched video conferencing experience on the PC) with and next-level productivity.

The enterprise-ready HP EliteBook 800 and 805 G10 Series PC lineup is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or next-generation AMD Ryzen processor and offers up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory.

HP EliteBook 600 and 605 G10 Series PCs have a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or next-generation AMD Ryzen processor.

HP ProBook 400 and 405 G10 Series PCs come with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or next-generation AMD Ryzen processor.

As the world’s most advanced business convertible for collaboration, the HP Elite x360 830 G10 empowers hybrid workers to unlock creation and collaboration from anywhere.

The HP EliteBook 645 G10 provides hybrid workers with the connectivity options and configurable ports they need to stay productive in the office, at home, and on the go.

“Most companies want to move past the aforced return’ to the office era of hybrid work,” said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems, HP Inc.

“The challenge is, they’re not sure how to. We believe the future is hybrid flexibility, which delivers the best of the home and the office to workers everywhere,” Cho added.

According to HP’s Future of Work study, 80 percent of workers want to be in the office some of the time, but many companies continue to struggle to get workers back in the office.

The most significant barrier to a return to office is a sub-optimal technology experience.

“Hybrid work does not equate to remote work. True hybrid work creates a great culture that connects people, raises productivity, and builds engagement. Technology is the biggest factor in doing that,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Displays Solutions, HP Inc.

Since 2021, HP Presence has enriched video conferencing experiences on the PC with intuitive collaboration innovations for people to truly feel connected while working together at home or in the office.

The company said that HP Presence will be available across all HP commercial notebooks — from ProBook and Dragonfly series to Z by HP mobile workstations.

While HP Elite x360 830 G10 is available for $1,639, the HP EliteBook 830 G10, HP EliteBook 840 G10, and HP EliteBook 860 G10 are available, starting at $1,569.

The HP EliteBook 835 G10, HP EliteBook 845 G10, and HP EliteBook 865 G10 are expected to be available in May.

The company said HP EliteBook 630 G10, HP EliteBook 640 G10, and HP EliteBook 650 G10 are available, starting at $999.

The Poly Video OS 4.0 is now available across the Poly Studio X Series of video bars and the Poly G7500 modular video conferencing system.

–IANS

na/vd

