scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) Researchers Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a fast, accurate, and reliable device to detect specific bacteria that cause urinary tract infection (UTI).

The novel device can measure and identify the type of bacteria in a UTI suspected patient in 5 minutes compared to conventional detection, which uses urine culture that requires a few days.

Importantly, the device is cost effective and can be useful for rural areas where most UTI cases remain undetected due to lack of adequate testing facilities. The estimated cost of manufacturing the device is Rs 608 while testing a single sample will cost Rs 8 only, the institute said in a statement.

UTI is a common health issue worldwide including in India. It is prevalent in females especially during pregnancy and is caused by various bacteria.

The most common symptom of UTI is burning or pain when urinating along with a strong urge to urinate frequently. This can result in serious health problems if the infection spreads to the kidneys.

In many rural areas, UTI cases remain undetected due to lack of adequate infrastructure, high cost of testing and time.

“Early-stage detection of UTI is important to provide timely treatment. The Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) prototype developed at IIT Guwahati is a photodetector that detects and quantifies a specific UTI-causing bacteria called Klebsiella pneumoniae within five minutes from a patient’s urine sample,” said Dr Partho Sarathi Gooh Pattader, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, in the statement.

“The detection of Klebsiella pneumoniae is important not only because this bacteria is responsible for UTI, but also for pneumonia and for the infection of soft tissue,” he added. Details of the prototype device are described in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Applied Bio Materials.

The conventional way to diagnose and detect the specific bacteria is by urine culture, which takes a minimum of two days.

Without knowing the specific bacteria responsible for the infection, doctors cannot administer antibiotics to treat the UTI. This delay in detection creates a problem as the patient has to suffer till the cause of UTI is detected and the situation could be fatal in some cases.

“We have used gold nanoparticles with specifically-engineered aptamers. An aptamer is like a 3D puzzle piece that fits only on the surface of a particular bacteria. The gold nanoparticles thus get agglomerated on the surface of the target bacteria giving out a unique signature that can be detected by a UV- Visible Spectrophotometer,” Dr Pattader said.

The biosensor prototype detects a change in the intensity of light when the aptamer-gold nanoparticles-bacteria come together. The detection time is fast because the aptamer and bacteria instantly combine.

The developed prototype is also generic, that is, the process is tunable for different types of bacteria and can contribute significantly to primary healthcare, the researchers said.

–IANS

rvt/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers
Next article
Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

News

Angus Cloud's mother reported 'possible overdose' in help call before his death

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja was first to question ball change that 'helped' England win fifth Test

News

'Rahmat' evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun on 'Kabuliwala'

Technology

Zomato hires chief fitness officer as CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 kg

News

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

News

CBFC asks ‘OMG 2’ makers to modify certain parts of film, grants ‘A’ certificate

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani dive into the ocean with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday vacation

News

Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

News

Mrunal to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

News

Rekha hugs Janhvi, Parineeti at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Sports

DC Open: Monfils returns to the circuit with a first-round win over Fratangelo

Technology

Hackers stealing WhatsApp users' data in India via fake Android chat app

Technology

Hackers exploiting years-old bug to infect CoD players with self-spreading malware

Technology

Uber driver in 1st-ever deadly self-driving crash sentenced to 3 years’ probation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US