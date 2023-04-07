scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian gets jail-term, ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly in US

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 7 (IANS) An Indian national has been sentenced to 33 months in prison, and ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution for his role in an international conspiracy that preyed on elderly victims in the US.

Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year before District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, from April 2020 to August 2021, Bajaj and his conspirators preyed on elderly victims by impersonating fraud prevention specialists from various banks, online retailers, and online payment companies.

They contacted victims and falsely claimed that they were fraud prevention specialists employed by reputable companies and that the victims’ accounts with banks, online retailers, or online payments companies were being targeted for fraud.

Bajaj and his conspirators then falsely told the victims that their fraud prevention efforts required the victims’ assistance in a sting operation to catch the perpetrators.

Bajaj and the conspirators asked the elderly victims to send money from their bank accounts to accounts controlled by the former and falsely promised to return their money within a few days of the purported sting operation.

The victims were also falsely promised that once they sent the money, the sting operation would result in the arrest of the purported perpetrators.

The victims sent international wire transfers to various banks located in India, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

The victims also sent money through an online application to bank accounts held by Bajaj in the US.

The victims further sent cash and cashier checks to Bajaj at an address in California. The scheme resulted in losses of more than $250,000.

–IANS

mi/khz/

Previous article
Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts

Health & Lifestyle

WHO turns 75, calls for health equity

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Even I don't know where it came from, says Shardul Thakur after match-changing knock

Sports

India's Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in England

Sports

IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to storm into quarter-finals

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Technology

Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy, 2023

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce all-Indian squad for Super Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open Golf: Shamim Khan shoots day's best of 68, takes 3rd round lead

Health & Lifestyle

New light on Nehru's J&K policy at launch of Sandeep Bamzai's 'Gilded Cage'

Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Gurbaz, Rinku propel KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Sports

Nida Dar named captain of Pakistan women's team, Mark Coles reappointed head coach

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US