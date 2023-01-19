scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian startups hail SC ruling on Google-CCI case

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Home-grown startup founders on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s order where it refused to interfere with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision, declining to stay operation of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google.

Google had moved the apex court after the setback at the NCLAT, which did not stay the CCI order on abuse of dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem case.

Rohan Verma, CEO and ED at homegrown MapmyIndia said that they are extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for their order against Google’s appeal.

“MapmyIndia was mentioned and spoken of multiple times in the Supreme court today by multiple parties, who said that MapmyIndia pioneered digital mapping in India since 1995, far before the birth of Google, and offer an alternative in terms of MapmyIndia’s ‘Mappls’ app versus the force pre-installed Google Maps,” Verma added.

It was discussed in the court how Google foreclosed rivals such as MapmyIndia due to their anti-competitive practices, harming Indian consumers ability to choose, and harming the Indian economy and rivals such as MapmyIndia.

The Supreme Court in the end declined Google’s arguments.

Google was yet to react to the apex court ruling.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had agreed to examine an appeal by Google against a decision by the NCLAT.

Verma hoped that after the SC ruling, consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will now use ‘Mappls’ app, which “offers far better maps, navigation and safety features than Google Maps”.

Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder, CEO, Indus OS, had said that in its ruling, the CCI categorically demonstrated multiple anti-competitive actions carried out by Google in the last decade.

“In fact, it scuttled Indian entrepreneurs in the Android ecosystem with unfair and restrictive Google policies. The CCI ruling against Google is a step towards ushering in the next phase of digital revolution in the country,” he said.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody
Next article
Sussex sign Steve Smith on short-term deal ahead of 2023 Men's Ashes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash Chile 14-0 to seal quarterfinals berth

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with ministry's response, want wrestling body to be dissolved

Sports

Sussex sign Steve Smith on short-term deal ahead of 2023 Men's Ashes

News

Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

News

Nikki Tamboli: These last two years have been a real struggle

News

'Shotgun Wedding' script left Jennifer Coolidge laughing 'really hard'

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US