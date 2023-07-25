scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram subscriptions expanding to more countries

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it is expanding the ‘subscriptions’ feature to more countries.

“In the coming weeks, eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and the UK will be able access to Subscriptions and start earning through support from their fans,” the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

With Instagram subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.

Creators can set a monthly price of their choice for the subscription. They can create reels, posts and stories just for their subscribers.

Moreover, creators can share exclusive content, use interactive story stickers or even go live with their paying subscribers only. Creators can also give their subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels.

Also, creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages their subscribers send so that they can easily identify and prioritise interacting with their paid users.

The social networking platform first introduced the subscriptions feature last year for US creators.

Last week, the Meta-owned platform had introduced some upgrades to Reels templates that help users easily find inspiration and create engaging Reels.

Users can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organised by Recommended, Trending, and templates and audio they have saved.

The platform also said that it was enhancing the creation and editing experience for templates which would help elevate users’ Reels in just a few taps.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta had announced that it was rolling out real-time avatar calls on Instagram and Messenger. T

his feature will be helpful when users don’t want to show their real faces during video calls and want a third option between camera-off and camera-on.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault

Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Technology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

Sports

UTT Season 4: India's Ayhika shocks Lily in Dabang Delhi v U Mumba thriller

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Health & Lifestyle

RSV vax market estimated to surpass $9 billion by 2029: Report

Sports

Harare Hurricanes skipper Morgan talks of how Zimbabwe cricket will benefit from Zim Afro T10

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US