scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

By Agency News Desk
Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine
Chip-maker Intel.(Photo:Twitter)

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Chip maker Intel to pay $353 million as a fine to Tower Semiconductor as the company on Wednesday announced to terminate its previously disclosed agreement to acquire Tower due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement.

“In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement and in connection with its termination, Intel will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower,” Intel said.

In February last year, the chip maker announced it was planning to purchase the Israeli company for $5.4 billion.

“We are executing well on our roadmap to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025, building momentum with customers and the broader ecosystem and investing to deliver the geographically diverse and resilient manufacturing footprint the world needs. Our respect for Tower has only grown through this process, and we will continue to look for opportunities to work together in the future,” Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Intel continues to advance plans to create a world-class system foundry as part of its IDM (integrated device manufacturing) 2.0 strategy.

“Our foundry efforts are critical to unlocking the full potential of IDM 2.0, and we continue to drive forward on all facets of our strategy,” Gelsinger said.

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies and chip maker Intel have announced their partnership to launch artificial intelligence (AI) lab in India.

Dell and Intel’s Digital Readiness team have partnered to enable Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Telangana in ‘demystifying AI for the next-gen’ by integrating Intel’s ‘AI for Youth’ programme in their existing curriculum.

Through this partnership, the institute aims to enable students to be industry-ready and reduce their digital skills gap.

–IANS

shs/prw

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI
Next article
Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

News

NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family

Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

Technology

Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

News

'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

Technology

Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat

News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US