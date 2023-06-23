scorecardresearch
Intel India head Nivruti Rai steps down after 29 years at company

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Intel India head Nivruti Rai has stepped down after spending 29 years with the chip-maker. She is slated to be appointed as MD and CEO of Invest India.

In her most recent role, she was the India country head and VP of Intel Foundry Services.

“We’re grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership,” the company said in a statement to IANS on Friday.

“Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India’s leadership plans, and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter,” Intel India added.

Rai began at Intel as a design engineer in 1994, and went on to serve various posts over the span of 29 years.

Invest India is a non-profit organisation under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce.

Last year, Intel India inaugurated a state-of-the-art design and engineering centre in Bengaluru.

“This state-of-the-art centre offers an amazing environment for our employees to innovate while they enjoy the energetic and collaborative vibes in the workplace. This also helps in furthering our contributions and capabilities across leadership products that enable customers’ innovation and growth,” Rai had said.

India has the company’s largest design and engineering centre outside the US, with state-of-the-art design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As reported in June last year, Intel has invested over $8 billion in India to date and continues to expand its R&D and innovation footprint in the country.

