scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Internet shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab cost Indian economy $1.9 bn: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Recent internet shutdowns in Manipur and Punjab cost the Indian economy an estimated $1.9 billion, a loss of nearly $118 million in foreign investment and nearly 21,268 job losses, a report showed on Thursday.

India’s regular use of internet shutdowns as a tool to maintain public order gives India a shutdown risk of 16 per cent so far this year, one of the highest in the world as of 2023, according to the NetLoss calculator, a new tool by non-profit organisation The Internet Society.

Hosted on the Internet Society’s Pulse Platform, the tool measures the economic impact of Internet shutdowns around the world.

Internet shutdowns globally reached a record high in 2022, with governments around the world ordering Internet access and services to be restricted or blocked during civil unrest, school exams, and during elections, which resulted in major economic consequences.

“The global rise in Internet shutdowns shows that governments continue to ignore the negative consequences of undermining the open, accessible, and secure nature of the global Internet,” said Andrew Sullivan, President and CEO of The Internet Society.

According to the report, governments often mistakenly believe that Internet shutdowns will quell unrest, stop the spread of misinformation, or reduce harm from cybersecurity threats.

However, shutdowns are extremely disruptive to economic activity: they halt e-commerce, generate losses in time-sensitive transactions, increase unemployment, interrupt business-customer communications, and create financial and reputational risks for companies.

“They also hurt a country’s growth as research shows Internet adoption positively impacts Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the report noted.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn
Next article
Doja Cat shows off her new tattoos in topless Instagram post
This May Also Interest You
News

Doja Cat shows off her new tattoos in topless Instagram post

Technology

Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Where was the spark? Where was the urgency?', Nasser Hussain slams England for lack of intensity in Lord’s Test

Technology

OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind

Technology

Nearly 50% of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in US: Sony

Sports

La Liga: Arnau Martínez, a future star and Golden Boy candidate ready for his second season

Sports

Mallorca Championships: Hanfmann upsets Tsitsipas on grass for first top-5 win

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Netherlands men beat New Zealand, remain in title hunt

Sports

Ashes 2023: KP, Vaughan blast England for 'shambolic' performance, causal approach in second Test

Technology

Google introduces Shop tab on Android TV

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 32-person video calling feature on Windows beta

Sports

Football: Gerardo Martino replaces Phil Neville, reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

Sports

Ashes, 2nd Test: Smith unbeaten as Australia build big score on opening day

Sports

Raynier joins FC Goa; Bengaluru FC sign Damjanovic; Lachenpa extends Mumbai City FC stay

Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen’s victory over Anand takes Alpine Warriors to top of the table

Sports

Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad

Technology

Cognizant, ServiceNow partners to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation

Sports

SAFF Championship: Bangladesh make short work of Bhutan, to meet Kuwait in semis

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US