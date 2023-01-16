scorecardresearch
Lenovo launches 13th Gen Intel Core processor-powered laptop in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Global technology brand Lenovo on Monday launched a new laptop Yoga 9i, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India.

The Yoga 9i comes in an Oatmeal colour, which will be available for purchase from online and offline stores from January 29 at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990, according to the company.

“This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things,” Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The new laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution, for the ultimate viewing experience.

Moreover, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is crafted for versatility and is powered by Intel’s latest processors that leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture to deliver impressive performance, said the company.

When combined with the Intel Evo platform, this laptop is designed to provide a premium mobile experience for multitasking creatively while minimising the impact on the system’s battery life, responsiveness, or connectivity.

Lenovo Yoga 9i is a thin and light convertible laptop which has been aesthetically designed for comfort, with its rounded finish and more ergonomic grip.

–IANS

shs/vd

