LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 10 (IANS) Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.

“We’re developing AI-generated Copy Suggestions that use advanced OpenAI GPT models to leverage data from your LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, like objective, targeting criteria and audience, to suggest ad headlines and copy to help you jumpstart your campaigns,” LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months.

The new AI tool will offer up to five headlines and ad copy recommendations in Campaign Manager that users can edit to align with their brand’s voice.

“AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters-continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand,” Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, said.

Earlier this week, LinkedIn introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

“Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification.

–IANS

