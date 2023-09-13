scorecardresearch
LinkedIn unveils new generative AI features as pilot for sales professionals in India

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday introduced new Generative artificial intelligence (AI) features as pilot in its Sales Navigator tool in select markets, as 73 per cent of India’s sellers look to increase the use of AI. 

Sellers are welcoming the rise of AI as 69 per cent of sales professionals worldwide are expecting a surge in AI use in the next six months.

Abhai Singh, Head of Sales Solutions, LinkedIn India, said in a blog post that LinkedIn Sales Solutions is reimagining how sellers can use Sales Navigator with a pilot of two Generative AI features — the AI-assisted search and Account IQ.

“With these new features, we’re making it faster and easier for sellers to discover crucial account and prospect details, so they can connect with the most relevant contacts, build stronger relationships, and gain a competitive advantage in this new era of selling,” said Singh.

The generative AI features for Sales Navigator are available to a limited number of customers in North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America in the initial pilot.

Sales Navigator provides sellers across more than 110 million LinkedIn members in India with real-time search results.

Kaustubh Chandra, CMO and SVP, Digital Sales Group, Airtel Business, said that they incorporated LinkedIn Sales Navigator into the DNA of Airtel Business’s Digital Sales Group.

“It has assisted us in developing a data-driven approach, resulting in higher prospect engagement and deeper relationships with our clients. With the assistance of Sales Navigator, the approach has moved from cold outreach to intent-based outreach with measurable KPIs,” Chandra noted.

Harnessing the power of more than 950 million LinkedIn member community, Sales Navigator’s popular search feature has taken a leap forward with AI-assisted search, said the company.

