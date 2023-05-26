scorecardresearch
McLaren Artura supercar arrives in India at Rs 5.1 cr with 330kph top speed

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) British luxury supercar-maker McLaren Automotive on Friday introduced the all-new McLaren Artura in India for Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi price), which is the company’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar to arrive in the country.

The Artura’s top speed is 330km per hour with 0-100 km per hour reached in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200 km per hour in 8.3 seconds, according to the company.

The Artura has full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80 per cent level in 2.5 hours. The battery pack can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected.

This provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 31 km and a top speed of 130km per hour, said the company.

“Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director — APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

The Artura has four powertrain modes, covering every driving requirement: E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track.

It has twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with E-motor and energy-dense battery pack, produces 680PS (671bhp) and 720 Nm (530lb ft).

“We look forward to continuing to provide the finest customer service and thrilling driving experiences and with the introduction of the hybrid McLaren Artura supercar, we aim to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge automotive technology and design,” said Lalit Choudary, Chairman and Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai.

The redesigned platform works in conjunction with a variety of weight-reduction measures to produce a class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg and best-in-class kerb weight (DIN) of 1,498kg.

McLaren’s cars are designed at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England before being hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre.

