scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram

By Agency News Desk

London, July 17 (IANS) Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has been banned from carrying out behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram based on the surveillance and profiling of users in Norway, unless the company obtains users’ consent.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority imposed a ban on Meta that will initially apply until October.

The ban will apply from August 4 and last for three months, or until Meta can show that it complies with the law.

“Should Meta not comply with the decision, the company risks a coercive fine of up to one million NOK ($100,000) per day. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s decision only applies to users in Norway,” the authority said in a statement.

The authority said the practice of Meta is illegal and is, therefore, imposing a temporary ban of behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

In December last year, the Irish Data Protection Commission issued a decision on behalf of all data protection authorities across the EEA which established that Meta has conducted illegal behavioural advertising.

Since then, Meta has made certain changes, but a fresh decision from the Court of Justice of the European Union has stated that Meta’s behavioural advertising still does not comply with the law.

“The Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s decision does not ban Facebook or Instagram in Norway. The purpose is rather to ensure that people in Norway can use these services in a secure way and that their rights are safeguarded,” said Tobias Judin, Head of International in the Norwegian Data Protection Authority.

“All business models must respect privacy as a human right. Users must have sufficient control over their own data, and any tracking must be limited,” Judin added.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal
Next article
Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’
This May Also Interest You
News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

News

Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal

News

Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life

Technology

Musk's SpaceX controls 60% share of global launch biz as it eyes India

News

Manisha Arora of 'Doosri Maa' learnt to use words 'appropriately' when she was unskilled with emojis

Sports

ATP rankings: Alcaraz solidifies his position on top; Eubanks breaks into top 40

Technology

Diet Coke is still my fav drink: Musk amid aspartame row

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Nat Sciver-Brunt just didn't get the support she needed, says Lydia Greenway

Technology

A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US