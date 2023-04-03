scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta takes down 28 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Meta took down over 28 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and across 12 policies for Instagram in India for the month of February in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021.

From February 1-February 28, Meta actioned over 24.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and 3.3 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In February, Meta received 1,647 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

“Of these reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 585 cases,” Meta added.

Of the other 1,062 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content as per its policies, and took action on 379 reports in total.

“The remaining 683 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned,” Meta informed.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meta received 14,216 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism on Instagram in the same period, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

–IANS

na/prw/vd

Previous article
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, call her a ‘blessing’
Next article
Paul Stirling to join Ireland Test squad in Sri Lanka, available for selection in second Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Djokovic retained the top spot in ATP rankings

Sports

Paul Stirling to join Ireland Test squad in Sri Lanka, available for selection in second Test

News

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, call her a ‘blessing’

Technology

Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture

Technology

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India

News

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

Health & Lifestyle

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

News

Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Technology

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US