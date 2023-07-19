scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Microsoft has announced the pricing for its AI-infused Copilot for Microsoft 365, which will cost $30 per user per month for business accounts.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Copilot is built on the company’s trusted and comprehensive approach to enterprise-grade security, privacy, identity, compliance and responsible AI, making it enterprise-ready.

The GPT-4-powered suite of tools will let businesses generate Office content using natural-language text prompts.

“Copilot jump-starts your creativity in Word, analyses data in Excel, designs presentations in PowerPoint, triages your Outlook inbox, summarises meetings in Teams — whether you attended or not — and so much more,” Microsoft said.

In May, the tech giant announced the expansion of its Microsoft 365 Copilot paid Early Access Programme to 600 enterprise customers globally, including companies like KPMG, Lumen, and Emirates NBD.

“We’re learning that the more customers use Copilot, the more their enthusiasm for Copilot grows. Soon, no one will want to work without it,” the company stated.

Moreover, the company rolled out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in its Bing Chat.

Visual Search in Bing Chat, which uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, will allow anyone to upload images and search the web for related content.

Users will need to take a picture, or use one they’ve found elsewhere, and ask Bing to tell them about it — Bing will then understand the context of the image, interpret it, and then answer questions about it.

Visual Search in Chat is beginning to roll out now via desktop and the Bing mobile app, and Microsoft is working to bring this to Bing Chat Enterprise over time.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight
Next article
US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info

Sports

Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

News

Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya’s ‘Love Stereo Again’

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

News

Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for ‘Beqarar Karke’ track in ‘Jawan’

Technology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

Technology

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors warn against stomach acidity and OTC treatment

News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback picture with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US