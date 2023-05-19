scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft detects average 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Microsoft Threat Intelligence detected and investigated 35 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) attempts with an average of 156,000 attempts daily between April 2022 and April 2023, the tech giant revealed on Friday.

Microsoft also observed a 38 per cent increase in Cybercrime-as-a-Service targeting business email between 2019 and 2022.

In its fourth edition of aCyber Signals’ report, Microsoft highlighted a surge in cybercriminal activity around BEC, the common tactics employed by BEC operators Aand how enterprises can defend against these attacks.

“BEC attacks offer a great example of why cyber risk needs to be addressed in a cross-functional way with IT, compliance and cyber risk officers at the table alongside business executives and leaders, finance employees, human resource managers and others with access to employee records,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, security, compliance, identity, and management at Microsoft.

“While we must enhance existing defenses through AI capabilities and phishing protection, enterprises also need to train employees to spot warning signs to prevent BEC attacks,” he added.

Instead of exploiting vulnerabilities in unpatched devices, BEC operators seek to exploit the daily sea of email traffic and other messages to lure victims into providing financial information or taking direct action like unknowingly sending funds to money mule accounts that help criminals perform fraudulent money.

To protect against BEC attacks, businesses should leverage cloud apps that utilise AI capabilities to enhance defenses, adding advanced phishing protection and suspicious forwarding detection.

Crucially, businesses need to secure identities to prohibit lateral movement by controlling access to apps and data with Zero Trust and automated identity governance, said Microsoft.

In 2022, the FBI’s Recovery Asset Team (RAT) initiated the Financial Fraud Kill Chain (FFKC) on 2,838 BEC complaints involving domestic transactions with potential losses of over $590 million.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches
Next article
Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

Sports

Next Gen Cup will help us improve ourselves: Bengaluru FC's Sharon Padattil

News

Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

News

'Gladiator' sequel rounds up its cast; adds Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, others

Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

Sports

Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches

Sports

WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting

News

Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'

Technology

NASA's CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology

Technology

Meta may fire 6K workers in its 3rd round of job cuts next week: Report

Sports

WTC Final: 'X-factor' Ishan Kishan has the potential to bat in middle-order, believes Ricky Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Plastics pervasive in food supply: Australian study

Health & Lifestyle

Krishna Saksena's 'God is Love' released by VK Singh

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Kohli, says Sehwag

Health & Lifestyle

New soft 'e-skin' mimics human sense of touch, talks to brain

News

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at 'Inspector Avinash' shoot

News

Sonu Sood's political film 'Srimantha', 3 other Kannada movies hit screens

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US