scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft introduces Bing Chat Enterprise for work

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat Enterprise which delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chat for work.

Bing Chat Enterprise is rolling out in preview which means that more than 160 million people already have access, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

It offers organisations AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data — received and sent — are protected and will not leak outside the organisation.

“Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access– which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models,” the tech giant explained.

“Whether researching industry insights, analysing data, or looking for inspiration, Bing Chat Enterprise gives people access to better answers, greater efficiency and new ways to be creative.”

Just like Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise is grounded in web data and provides complete, verifiable answers with citations, along with visual answers that include graphs, charts and images, and is designed in line with the company’s AI principles. In the future, it will be available as a stand-alone offering for $5 per user, per month.

The tech giant also announced that it is rolling out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in Bing Chat. The Visual Search feature leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, and allows users to upload images and search the web for related content.

“Take a picture, or use one you find elsewhere, and prompt Bing to tell you about it– Bing can understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it,” the company added.

Microsoft is also working to bring in this feature to Bing Chat Enterprise over time. Furthermore, the company announced that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Busy day at Man Utd with two new signings, new deal for Rashford
Next article
Telegram raises $210 mn via bond sales amid funding crunch
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Telegram raises $210 mn via bond sales amid funding crunch

Sports

Busy day at Man Utd with two new signings, new deal for Rashford

Technology

Threads for iOS update brings 'follows' tab, translations & more

Technology

Qualcomm, Meta partner to enable on-device AI apps using Llama 2

Sports

Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Chargesheet elaborates minute details of sexual harassment

Sports

Manchester United agrees with Inter Milan for keeper Andre Onana

Sports

Indian women's hockey team loses 1-4 to hosts Germany

Sports

UTT: Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi TTC's first win in season 4

Sports

Celta announces signing as La Liga sides continue to strengthen for new season

Sports

Ashes 2023: Hazlewood, Green return as Australia opt for all-out pace for Manchester Test

Sports

Bengaluru FC rope in English striker Curtis Main on one-year deal

News

Meet ‘Keya Dhawan’ in ‘Heart of Stone’

News

Gigi Hadid let off after being held for possessing marijuana

Sports

PV Sindhu announces Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: Electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world!

Sports

Ronaldo talks up Saudi football despite heavy defeat to Celta Vigo

News

Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ character poster released

News

Migration: When adventure calls, answer. Trailer released

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US