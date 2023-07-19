Microsoft introduces Bing Chat Enterprise for work

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat Enterprise which delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chat for work.

Bing Chat Enterprise is rolling out in preview which means that more than 160 million people already have access, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

It offers organisations AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data — received and sent — are protected and will not leak outside the organisation.

“Chat data is not saved, and Microsoft has no eyes-on access– which means no one can view your data. And, your data is not used to train the models,” the tech giant explained.

“Whether researching industry insights, analysing data, or looking for inspiration, Bing Chat Enterprise gives people access to better answers, greater efficiency and new ways to be creative.”

Just like Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise is grounded in web data and provides complete, verifiable answers with citations, along with visual answers that include graphs, charts and images, and is designed in line with the company’s AI principles. In the future, it will be available as a stand-alone offering for $5 per user, per month.

The tech giant also announced that it is rolling out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in Bing Chat. The Visual Search feature leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, and allows users to upload images and search the web for related content.

“Take a picture, or use one you find elsewhere, and prompt Bing to tell you about it– Bing can understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it,” the company added.

Microsoft is also working to bring in this feature to Bing Chat Enterprise over time. Furthermore, the company announced that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available.

–IANS

aj/svn