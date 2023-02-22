scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has agreed to a 10-year partnership with chip-maker Nvidia to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

The partnership will allow gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones and other devices, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’sAcatalogueAof titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

The agreement will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles, such as Call of Duty, to be streamed on GeForce NOW after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision closes.

“Combining the incredibly rich catalogue of Xbox first party games with GeForce NOW’s high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce, NVIDIA.

The tech giant also mentioned that both companies will begin work immediately to integrate Xbox PC games into GeForce NOW, so that GeForce NOW members can stream PC games they buy in the Windows Store, including third-party partner titles where the publisher has granted streaming rights to NVIDIA.

“Xbox PC games currently available in third-party stores like Steam or Epic Games Store will also be able to be streamed through GeForce NOW,” it added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also signed a binding, 10-year contract with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring Xbox games including Call of Duty (CoD) to Nintendo’s gamers.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar
Next article
Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Sports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

News

Alia Bhatt calls out publication for invading privacy

News

Rani Mukerji pours her heart out on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

News

Ivory case against actor Mohanlal: Kerala HC orders review of state's plea

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Don't know what Ashton Agar's future is as a Test player, says Mark Taylor

News

Season 3 of 'Aashiqana' comes along with the challenges of a 'new-born' twist

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Mentality held key for South Africa's match-winner Wolvaardt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US