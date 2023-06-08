scorecardresearch
Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 8 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has started testing a new File Explorer UI, Dynamic Lighting feature and much more, for Windows 11. New features are currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The “modernised” File Explorer Home is powered by WinUI, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Recommended files for users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account will be displayed as a carousel and support file thumbnails which is coming soon,” it added.

The Dynamic Lighting feature provides Windows users and developers with native control of Lighting Devices.

The tech giant wants to make the RGB device and software ecosystem better for users by improving device and app interoperability.

Support for Unicode Emoji 15 is also rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Meanwhile, last week, the company had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

The company also introduced improvements to the zoom controls to provide users with more flexibility and control over the view of their content on the canvas.

Agency News Desk
