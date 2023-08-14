scorecardresearch
Musk calls Zuckerberg 'chicken' amid cage fight remarks

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Amid the upcoming cage match’s comments, X owner Elon Musk on Monday mocked Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg by calling him “chicken”.When an X user posted Zuckerberg’s statement that Musk “isn’t serious” about the cage match and “it’s time to move on”, the tech billionaire replied: “Zuck is a chicken.”

In response to another post that mentioned that Zuckerberg was trying to chicken out, Musk said: “He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”

On Sunday, Musk posted a chat with Zuckerberg on X, saying he will be in Palo Alto (California) on Monday and offered to fight on Zuckerberg’s “Octagon”.

Zuckerberg apparently messaged Musk: “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete.

“I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

To this, Musk replied: “1 have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win”.

In a Threads post later, the Meta founder said: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Zuckerberg had earlier said he was “not holding his breath” for Musk to agree to a fight date.

Meanwhile, Musk mentioned that he has been in contact with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture about hosting the event.

However, Zuckerberg, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and recently won gold and silver medals in a tournament. said no date has been agreed.

