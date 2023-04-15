scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk creates AI company called X.AI to take on Microsoft's OpenAI

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk has created a new company called X.AI which will promote artificial intelligence (AI) in the ChatGPT era.

Incorporated in Nevada, Texas, the company has Musk as the only listed director, and Jared Birchall, director of Musk’s family office, as secretary, according to a filing.

X.AI has authorised the sale of 100 million shares for the privately held company, reports Wall Street Journal.

Musk aims to create an AI firm to take on Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the creator of the successful AI chatbot called ChatGPT.

Ironically, it was Musk who initially invested $100 million in OpenAI, but later exited the company.

In recent months, ChatGPT and GPT-4 have become a rage worldwide.

In March, several top entrepreneurs and AI researchers, including Musk and Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple, wrote an open letter, asking all AI labs to immediately pause training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least 6 months.

The open letter came as reports surfaced that Musk tried to take control of OpenAI in early 2018 but Sam Altman and OpenAI’s other founders rejected Musk’s proposal.

Musk, in turn, walked away from the company and reneged on a massive planned donation, according to Semafor.

The Twitter CEO reneged on a promise to supply $1 billion in funding, but contributed only $100 million before he walked away.

In March, 2019, OpenAI announced it was creating a for-profit entity so that it could raise enough money to pay for the compute power.

Less than six months later, Microsoft infused $1 billion in OpenAI, and the rest is history.

OpenAI’s last valuation was close to $20 billion, making it the most valuable company supported by AI in the world.

Musk has lately criticised OpenAI several times.

–IANS

na/sha

Previous article
Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness
Next article
Zielinski takes charge of Argentina's Independiente
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

Sports

Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 variant not life-threatening, no need to panic: TN Health Minister

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Technology

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

Sports

Zielinski takes charge of Argentina's Independiente

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asks CSK's batters to take 'ownership' after loss against Rajasthan

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US