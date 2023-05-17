scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 17 (IANS) After billionaire George Soros sold his entire stake in Tesla, Elon Musk has slammed the investor, saying he wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation and “hates humanity.”

Soros’s family office, Soros Fund Management, had a total of 132,000 shares which capitalised on Tesla’s impressive 68 per cent jump in value this year, and the family office sold off its entire stake in the first quarter of 2023, according to Insider.

Soros Fund Management is the principal asset manager for the Open Societies Foundations, which Soros founded. He has donated most of the money from his hedge fund to his Open Societies Foundations.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock is up about 35 per cent so far this year, after nosediving about 65 per cent in 2022.

Musk replied to the reports of Soros selling his entire stake at Tesla, saying: “He wants to erode the very fabric of civilisationa.

“Soros hates humanity,” he added.

Musk further posted: “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” referring to the X-Men’s Jewish supervillain.

Tesla and Open Societies didn’t immediately comment on the tweet.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the civil rights group Anti-Defamation League, criticised Musk’s comment and said it “will embolden extremists.”

“Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems. To see Elon Musk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment — comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros ahates humanity’ — is not just distressing, it’s dangerous,” he tweeted.

“It will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result,” Greenblat added.

In response to Greenblatt’s tweet, Musk responded: aceHey stop defaming me. ADL should just drop the aA’.a

In an interview on CNBC late on Tuesday, Musk defended the tweets about Soros, including his claim that Soros hates humanity.

Musk said that he has a right to tweet his opinions.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show
Next article
Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

Sports

Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open

News

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

News

Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Technology

Meta starts beta test of 'members-only worlds' in Horizon Worlds

Technology

Money transfer service Zepz to lay off 420 employees

Sports

Dudamel takes charge of Mexico's Necaxa

News

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London

Technology

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

Technology

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Technology

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 mn

Technology

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO to US lawmakers

Health & Lifestyle

Wheels of Change: Deputy Commissioner of Patiala walks to office

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue fever cases in Laos increase to 2,041

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' unbeaten 89, Mohsin's final over show keep LSG in playoff race

Sports

England pacer Anderson dispels injury concerns ahead of Ireland Test, Ashes series

Sports

Barcelona's Lewandowski proud of winning his first La Liga title

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Great chance to test themselves against some of the best teams, say Premier League coaches to Indian players

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US