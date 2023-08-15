scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk planned to reach Zuckerberg's home for fight, Meta CEO is not home

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 15 (IANS) As the suspense over Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s cage fight remains, the Tesla CEO on Tuesday said he planned to show up unannounced at Meta CEO’s home to fight.

However, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg at Meta said in a statement that the boss is currently travelling and isn’t in Palo Alto, California.

“Also, Zuckerberg takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” the spokesperson added.

Musk reacted: “There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today!”

Despite Musk’s repeated comments, Zuckerberg has said that he is not serious and “it’s time to move on”.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test the latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time,” Musk posted.

“If we get lucky and Zuck actually answers the door, the fight is on,” he added.

Both the billionaires earlier traded barbs at each other, with the Tesla CEO challenging Meta Founder to fight in his backyard.

Zuckerberg apparently messaged Musk: “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete.”

“I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on,” Zuckerberg said.

Musk replied: “1 have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Zuckerberg later posted on Threads that he offered a real date but Musk won’t confirm a date.

–IANS

na/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India lose second international futsal friendly against Bahrain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India lose second international futsal friendly against Bahrain

Technology

Amazon's devices chief confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years

Sports

Uganda coach optimistic about qualification for Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Sports

Uganda international striker Shirazi signs for Irish side Shelbourne FC

Sports

Chelsea mega spending continues with Caicedo deal

Sports

Victories over World Cup semifinalists gives Australia belief: Yallop

News

PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for rendition of national anthem with UK orchestra

News

Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after gap of over 20 years on I-Day

Sports

Basketball: India lose 70-73 to Kazakhstan in Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament

News

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

News

'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show

News

Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Sports

Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

News

Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani pay tribute to Abhishek Malhan as he couldn’t perform

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on ‘Emosanal Atyachar’, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ with Falaq Naaz

Sports

Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US