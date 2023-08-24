Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday praised India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, describing it as “super cool.””Super cool!,” Musk said, reacting to the successful launch.

Also, he congratulated the country for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

“Congratulations India,” he commented on one of ISRO’s posts.

Even before the successful landing, Musk had shown support for India’s Moon mission by saying “Good for India.”

The world hailed the historic soft-landing of the Indian spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole surface on Wednesday.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also congratulated the Indian space agency and the country for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

“What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon,” Pichai said in a post on X.

“Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon,” he added.

With this historic feat, India became the first nation to make a successful landing on the Moon’s south pole.

After landing successfully, ISRO had posted on X: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ :Chandrayaan-3.”

The lander landed after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday, as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 p.m. with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.

