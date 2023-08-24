scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday praised India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, describing it as “super cool.””Super cool!,” Musk said, reacting to the successful launch.

Also, he congratulated the country for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

“Congratulations India,” he commented on one of ISRO’s posts.

Even before the successful landing, Musk had shown support for India’s Moon mission by saying “Good for India.”

The world hailed the historic soft-landing of the Indian spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole surface on Wednesday.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also congratulated the Indian space agency and the country for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

“What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon,” Pichai said in a post on X.

“Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon,” he added.

With this historic feat, India became the first nation to make a successful landing on the Moon’s south pole.

After landing successfully, ISRO had posted on X: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ :Chandrayaan-3.”

The lander landed after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday, as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 p.m. with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.

–IANS

aj/dpb

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil
Next article
Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level

Technology

Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address

Technology

Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil

Technology

Incredible feat: Top US leaders celebrate India's lunar success

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up National Centre of Excellence in Raj

Sports

Football: Difficult return to Europe for Osasuna after 17-year wait

Sports

With 30 days to go, anticipation for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia

Sports

3rd T20I: Been a lot of fun captaining and it was an honour captaining them, says Jasprit Bumrah

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

Technology

What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat

News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ look revealed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

News

The Boys spinoff Gen V reveals character descriptions

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in team was necessary, hope doors aren’t closed on him, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US