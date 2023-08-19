scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Elon Musk has said that the block feature on X (formerly Twitter) is being removed and users will not be able to block others except in direct messages (DMs), a move that left several users angry.

Block restricts fellow users from interacting with, viewing and following an account.

The ‘Mute’ feature will still remain on the social media platform, said Musk.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” the tech billionaire told a follower.

“It makes no sense,” he added.

In June, Musk had said that Twitter should remove blocking in favour of “a stronger form of mute”.

He always complained about mass blocking campaigns against users who subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Regarded as a safety feature by several users, the suggestion to remove the Block feature also saw backlash from concerned users.

“In my opinion it’s worth having. Unfortunately trolls and spammers come out. Haters will always try to get some fame over trolling accounts and bashing their name through the mud and being able to control the experience matters. At least for each user,” posted the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.

“Women will never be able to block abusers and those men will still be able to follow and stalk,” another concerned user posted.

Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey came out in support of Musk.

“100 per cent mute only,” he posted.

However, most X users said removing the Block feature is “a terrible idea”.

–IANS

na/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh
Next article
Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a movie together’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Parents sue gaming platform Roblox for illegally facilitating child gambling

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a...

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh

Health & Lifestyle

Plant-based diet, proper sleep, exercise & being social will help you live longer

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek reveals Big B becomes 'commentator' during Chelsea FC match

Sports

Neymar returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sports

Spalletti appointed as Italy's new head coach

Sports

Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships

Sports

Bayern thrash Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Sports

Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers

Sports

'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback

News

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game

News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Technology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

News

‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US