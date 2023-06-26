scorecardresearch
Musk, Zuckerberg may still fight in jiu jitsu style

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Dubbed as the fight of the century, the anticipated showdown between Twitter-owner Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg could still happen, in jiu jitsu style.

Musk had earlier tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, to which the latter posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Last week, in a series of tweets, Elon Musk’s mother Maye said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

But on Sunday, Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, posted a video of him training jiu jitsu with Zuckerberg.

“I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” he said in an indication that the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg might still happen.

Fridman had earlier said that “a jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it”.

To this Elon Musk replied: “Let’s go full MMA (mixed martial arts)”.

It all started when Elon Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had posted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*”.

In March, he mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it “copy cat”.

