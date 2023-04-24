scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Elon Musk’s announcement of AI-powered chatbot TruthGPT, a ChatGPT alternative, has generated significant buzz among Twitter influencers, as evidenced by a sharp increase in discussions during the third week of April 2023, according to leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

“Twitter influencers are hailing the chatbot to pose a challenge to the existing offerings from industry giants such as Microsoft and Google,” said Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData.

“Many influencers are expressing hope that Musk will create a human-centric AI model that prioritises ethical considerations and advocates for the betterment of humanity, ultimately shaping a more responsible and sustainable future,” she added.

Some of the popular influencers also shared their opinions.

Patrick Henningsen, Producer at 21st Century Wire Media, tweeted, “an alternative approach to AI is needed to avoid the destruction of humanity”.

Moreover, Ben Goertzel, Co-Founder and CTO at OODA, said: “We need TruthGPT, but we also need something far beyond TruthGPT, we do need systems that use logic to understand the truth in ways that LLMs don’t, but we also need systems that understand deeper human truths including trans-rational and spiritual human truths”.

In February, Musk for the first time tweeted that what we need is a “TruthGPT.”

The revelation comes as the billionaire has created a new company called X.AI which will promote artificial intelligence (AI) in the ChatGPT era.

Incorporated in Nevada, Texas, the company has Musk as the only listed director, and Jared Birchall, director of Musk’s family office, as secretary, according to a filing.

Musk aims to create an AI firm to take on Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Andrew Balbirnie hits 95 as Ireland reach 319/4 on day one of second Test against Sri Lanka
Next article
When 'PS: 2' actor Vikram swung between characters in famous interrogation scene in 'Anniyan'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

News

Namashi Chakraborty on working with Rajkumar Santoshi in his debut film 'Bad Boy'

Technology

Nokia joins Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

Technology

Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

News

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

Technology

Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

News

Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

Sports

IPL 2023: Need someone like Tewatia, Miller who could finish the game, says SRH coach Brian Lara

Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

News

‘Rafuchakkar’ to break Maniesh Paul’s comic mould!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US