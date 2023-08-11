scorecardresearch
Note-taking app Goodnotes 6 launches on Apple platforms

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Goodnotes, the digital paper app for note-taking, has launched Goodnotes 6 exclusively on Apple platforms, which features artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Spellcheck, new in-app marketplace and more.

“With the Launch of Goodnotes 6, Goodnotes becomes the world’s first AI-powered digital paper company, forever improving how people create, learn, work, and take notes,” the company said in a statement.

Goodnotes 6 is free to download on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and free to use for up to 3 notebooks.

Users can unlock the full suite of features with unlimited notebooks for $9.99 per year or $29.99 as a one-time purchase.

“We’re thrilled to finally put Goodnotes 6 in the hands of our users, who we hope will feel the magic of a smarter and more delightful Goodnotes with our new user interface and our industry-first AI handwriting features,” said Steven Chan, Founder and CEO of Goodnotes.

The new application features AI-powered Spellcheck that instantly corrects handwritten typos in a user’s own handwriting, and interactive exam prep materials for SAT and other standardised tests, with built-in hints and AI Math Assistance to identify errors.

It also features a new in-app marketplace where users can download new templates, stickers and digital stationery directly in the app.

Other features include customisable folders and dynamic templates that allow users to customise the size and colour of the digital paper in their notebooks, and new pen gestures like Scribble to Erase and Circle to Lasso.

“Goodnotes is on a mission to remove barriers for ideas and knowledge. Users can have all of their note-taking needs fulfilled inside a single app, whether it’s sharing, planning, getting unstuck, inspiring creativity, or learning from other people’s insights and materials,” the company said.

Existing paid GoodNotes 5 users can continue using GoodNotes 5, or upgrade to Goodnotes 6 at a discount.

Goodnotes 6 will continue to be free for educational institutions through Apple School Manager, the company said.

–IANS

aj/prw

