Nothing OS 2.0 is available now for its first phone

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Monday rolled out its OS 2.0 update for the Phone (1) users.

Packed with new features, enhanced customisation, and improved functionality, the update marks a new chapter for Nothing’s first smartphone and a commitment to user experience on older generation models.

Nothing OS 2.0 has been available for Phone (2) users since its launch last month and now, Phone (1) users can also use the software, the company said in a statement.

Nothing OS 2.0 update is based on Android 13, which is what currently ships on Nothing’s latest device.

Nothing also has a beta OS release that runs atop Android 14, which works on Phone 1.

Last week, Nothing updated Phone (2) users with Nothing OS 2.0.2a.

“This update prioritised camera performance, focusing on HDR improvements, low light scenarios and facial clarity,” said the company.

Phone (2) introduced the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimise screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance.

It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing’s unique aesthetics.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the smartphone delivers Nothing’s most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.

