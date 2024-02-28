HomeWorldTechnology

Now search conversations by date on WhatsApp

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday announced to roll out a “search by date” feature for individual and group chats on Android devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel.

Now, searching your WhatsApp chats is now even easier with the search by date function.

“Now you can simply choose a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards,” the company said.

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices, and is already available on iOS, Mac desktop and WhatsApp Web.

“Simply click into any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’ to choose which date you’d like to skip to,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp last week announced support for new text formatting options such as bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature, allowing users to prioritise their conversations and offer greater control and efficiency in the messaging experience.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Prime Volleyball League: Mumbai Meteors hand Calicut Heroes their first defeat of the season
Next article
India among top 5 countries in scientific research: Union Minister
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US