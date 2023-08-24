scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nvidia makes record $6.1 bn in profit as gaming becomes mainstream

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Graphics chip giant Nvidia made $6.188 billion in profit for its Q2 earnings — up a massive 843 per cent (year-over-year), as gaming become mainstream.

The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter ended June 30, up 101 per cent from a year ago and up 88 per cent from the previous quarter. Gaming revenue was up 22 per cent (year-over-year) to reach $2.48 billion.

The company reported data centre revenue of $10.32 billion, up 171 per cent from year ago.

“A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

The company expects revenue for the next quarter to be $16 billion.

“There is tremendous demand for Nvidia accelerated computing and AI platforms. Our supply partners have been exceptional in ramping capacity to support our needs,” said Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“We expect supply to increase each quarter through next year. By geography, data centre growth was strongest in the U.S. as customers direct their capital investments to AI and accelerated computing,” she informed.

Consumer internet companies also drove the very strong demand for Nvidia.

“Their investments in data centre infrastructure purpose-built for AI are already generating significant returns. For example, Meta recently highlighted that, since launching reels and AI recommendations, have driven a more than 24 per cent increase in time spent on Instagram,” Kress informed.

In May, Nvidia temporarily became a $1 trillion company in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk

Sports

Messi's double assist powers Inter Miami to US Open Cup final

Technology

7 in 10 Indian Gen-Z workers believe AI skills will boost their careers

Sports

Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Manchester City, extend his stay with Treble-winners until 2026

Technology

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Sports

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani elected as new FIBA president

Sports

Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level

Technology

Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address

Technology

Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

Technology

Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil

Technology

Incredible feat: Top US leaders celebrate India's lunar success

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up National Centre of Excellence in Raj

Sports

Football: Difficult return to Europe for Osasuna after 17-year wait

Sports

With 30 days to go, anticipation for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia

Sports

3rd T20I: Been a lot of fun captaining and it was an honour captaining them, says Jasprit Bumrah

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US