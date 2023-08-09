scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nvidia unveils new chip for accelerated computing, generative AI

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Chip maker Nvidia has unveiled a new AI chip built for accelerated computing and to handle the world’s most complex generative AI workloads, spanning large language models, recommender systems, and vector databases.

The next-generation GH200 Grace Hopper platform is based on a new Grace Hopper Superchip with the world’s first HBM3e processor, which will be available in a wide range of configurations, the company said.

“The new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform delivers this with exceptional memory technology and bandwidth to improve throughput, the ability to connect GPUs to aggregate performance without compromise, and a server design that can be easily deployed across the entire data centre,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

The new platform uses the Grace Hopper Superchip, which can be connected with additional Superchips by Nvidia NVLink, allowing them to work together to deploy the giant models used for generative AI.

This high-speed, coherent technology gives the GPU full access to the CPU memory, providing a combined 1.2TB of fast memory when in dual configuration, according to the company. “HBM3e memory, which is 50 per cent faster than current HBM3, delivers a total of 10TB/sec of combined bandwidth, allowing the new platform to run models 3.5x larger than the previous version, while improving performance with 3x faster memory bandwidth,” Nvidia said.

Leading system manufacturers are expected to deliver systems based on the platform in Q2 of calendar year 2024.

–IANS

shs/vd

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to fifth spot, Ishan Kishan jumps nine places
Next article
Country's next-gen creator economy set to thrive on YouTube: India head
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

Lyrics

B Praak – Allah De Bandeya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Health & Lifestyle

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

Technology

YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

News

Fans buzz with speculation as SRK's new video goes viral

Sports

ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

News

Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan online public war rages on as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ nears its end

News

‘Gadar 2’ Vs ‘Jailer’: Box office battle seems tough, gripped with uncertainty

News

Megan Fox to make her transition to poetry in new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

News

Shilpa Shetty to IGT's 'Botlab Dynamics': You have written history in the sky

News

Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Technology

Country's next-gen creator economy set to thrive on YouTube: India head

Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to fifth spot, Ishan Kishan jumps nine places

Technology

India’s Chandrayaan-3 gets more closer to the moon

News

Real or fake: Pooja Bhatt's phone on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' stirs a conversation

Dialogues

Taali Dialogues: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring dialogues as a transgender Shree Gauri Sawant

News

Mohit Raina is on a mission to rescue a girl in strife-torn Syria in 'The Freelancer' trailer

Sports

UP Warriorz's off-season camp a great touch point for coaches to help players get better, says Lisa Sthalekar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US