scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Twitter on Sunday removed the Blue badge of The New York Times, barely a week after he announced a new policy for keeping verification badges.

On the other hand, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder of Koo, has invited leading US newspaper and all other news organisations around the world to join the platform.

“Inviting @nytimes and all other news organisations around the world to join Koo where there is no price for your voice. Koo provides free lifetime verification for all notable personalities and organisations. Fake news is a menace around the world,” he tweeted.

Moreover, commenting on the removal of The New York Times’ Blue Badge, Musk tweeted: “The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting”.

“Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhoea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications,” he added.

Twitter’s ‘Verification for Organisations’ service is now available globally.

The platform last month tweeted from its ‘Twitter Verified’ account: “Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist.”

The company also announced to remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Next article
Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time

Technology

Scientists record flattest explosion ever seen in space

Technology

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over delay in data protection bill

Sports

IPL 2023: Our fielding after first four overs was really sloppy, admits Ricky Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel

News

Zaan Khan: I don't skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

Technology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

Technology

Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report

Sports

RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches

News

Ajay Devgn celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged

News

Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US