scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Bengaluru-based telecommunication company OnMobile Global on Tuesday launched its first-ever SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based gamification platform ‘Gamize’ for brands across industries.

According to the company, it is a critical step in the transformation journey for its global business in this new fiscal, with Bangladeshi telecommunications company Banglalink as its first partner.

In addition, the company stated that Gamize will provide completely customisable, industry-agnostic solutions for acquiring, engaging and retaining users for a brand’s website or app.

“With Gamize, we intend to help enterprises drive acquisition, engagement and user retention with a customised strategy. We thank Banglalink for their trust in Gamize, which was used in the revamp project of their MyBL app,” Sanjay Baweja, MD and Global CEO of OnMobile Global, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the platform also uses methods via gamification to help customers increase users through referrals which helps keep customer acquisition costs lower.

Gamize is built on a strong product platform which enables customers to deploy in a couple of days with out-of-the-box integrations and develop and launch campaigns in a few minutes rather than weeks.

“Banglalink and OnMobile revolutionise app engagement with MyBL SuperApp, featuring gamification through the Gamize Module. It’s fun, rewarding, and sets a new industry standard, captivating users and boosting engagement. Customisable UI/UX ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience,” Mohit Kapoor, Digital Business Director of Banglalink, said in a statement.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event
Next article
Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'
This May Also Interest You
News

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in 'Taj' is a mark of strength

Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

News

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

Health & Lifestyle

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Study

News

Internet isn’t pleased with Priyanka Chopra on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast after being called gay

News

Jamie Foxx, daughter make big announcement weeks after health scare

News

Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

News

'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

News

Neha Joshi on what sets her 'Doosri Maa' character apart from other onscreen mums

News

Nawaz visits Faculty of Performing Arts: 'This is where it all started for me'

Technology

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness

Technology

Webb telescope finds water, new mystery in rare comet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US