OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Generative AI reportedly created tension between Microsoft and OpenAI as Sam Altman-run ChatGPT developer warned Satya Nadella-run tech giant to move slowly on integrating GPT-4 into its Bing search engine.

However, Microsoft went ahead with integrating GPT-4 technology into Bing, “despite warnings that it might take time to minimise the inaccurate and strange responses”, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, OpenAI warned of the negative risks of pushing out a chatbot based on an unreleased version of GPT-4 too early.

“The rollouts of ChatGPT last fall and Microsoft’s AI-infused Bing months later also created tension,” the report said late on Tuesday.

Microsoft employees were worried that “ChatGPT would steal the new Bing’s thunder”.

Some also argued Bing could benefit from the lessons learned from how the public used ChatGPT.

After theABing Chat was launched early this year, users encountered incorrect answers and concerns about interactions with the tool.

Microsoft immediately limited Bing Chat responses to stop the AI from getting weird.

According to the report, some researchers at Microsoft “gripe about the restricted access to OpenAI’s technology”.

“While a select few teams inside Microsoft get access to the model’s inner workings like its code base and model weights, the majority of the company’s teams don’t, said the people familiar with the matter,” according to the report.

Microsoft licenses OpenAI models and technology for use across Bing, Azure, Office, Windows, and other products.

The tech giant has already launched its AI-powered Bing chatbot.

