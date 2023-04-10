scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) There is no stopping layoffs at the Indian startups and more than 24,250 employees have so far lost their jobs in the homegrown start-up ecosystem.

According to latest data from leading startup coverage portal Inc42, 24,256 employees have been laid off by 84 startups till date.

The list of startups sacking employees is only growing in the country.

Leading digital healthcare platform Practo has laid off 41 employees, mostly engineers, as part of the company’s continuous performance management and planning process, as the funding winter continues.

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.

According to reports, Bengaluru-based ZestMoney is laying off 20 per cent of its workforce, which will impact nearly 100 employees.

Homegrown fantasy e-sports startup FanClash has laid off about 75 per cent of its workforce, the media reported.

According to Inc42, citing sources, the startup laid off about 100 employees in three rounds, with the impacted employees receiving a two-month salary as a severance package.

Late last month, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy, announced to reduce the size of the team by 12 per cent or more than 350 employees to “meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face”.

The startups that lead the layoff tally include BYJU’S, Ola, OYO, Meesho, MPL, LivSpace, Innovaccer, Udaan, Unacademy and Vedantu, among others.

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace recently laid off at least 100 employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan, laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 60 employees — its second layoff in nearly six months.

Healthcare unicorn Pristyn Care sacked up to 350 employees across departments and impacted employees from sales, tech and product teams.

Online higher education company upGrad laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce at its subsidiary “Campus”.

–IANS

na/khz/

Previous article
WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul will aim to play a big inning but with rapid approach, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

Technology

HP encourages GenZ students in India to make smart choices

News

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, self-love is ‘When you can be happy in your own company’

News

Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Technology

Apple India retail store – Apple BKC – is inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US