scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Pinterest reaches 450 mn monthly active users globally

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest on Tuesday said it now has 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally, growing 4 per cent year over year.

The company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.

“Our US and Canada mobile app users grew 5 per cent, accelerating from last quarter. More importantly, sessions continued to grow significantly faster than users, demonstrating deepening engagement per user as we focus on driving greater per-user monetization,” he said during the company’s earnings call.

In Q4, the company delivered revenue of $877 million, growing 4 per cent, roughly in line with its mid-single-digit guidance range.

“Nearly half of all new videos pinned in Q4 were from Gen Z users. And in Q4, Gen Z sessions grew much faster than sessions from our other demographics. We remain focused on growing our supply of videos from multiple sources, including creators, brands, and publishers,” said the CEO.

Last quarter, Pinterest grew its supply of video content 30 per cent quarter over quarter, and recently announced a deal with Conde Nast Entertainment to create high-quality video content aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments like fashion month, wedding season, summer, and back to school.

“Pinterest is unique because users come to our platform with intent, and we are one of the few places where people can go from seeking inspiration to fulfilling that intent through action,” said Ready.

Importantly, “while we’re seeing more than 10 per cent of our engagement is on video, it’s more than 30 per cent of our revenue is on short-form video,” he added.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Pinterest is laying off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures. The move will affect less than 5 per cent of its workforce.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Zomato's Deepinder congratulates Paytm founder, says 'working on my own profitability'
Next article
Is Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man’ returning?
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US