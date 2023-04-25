scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for India’s first third generation Digital Science Park being developed by the Kerala government. He said that the country is pursuing a development model that lays as much emphasis on digital connectivity as on physical connectivity.

Modi said this while on a visit to the state capital when he unveiled the Rs 1500 crore project coming up at Technopark Phase IV-Technocity

“Developing both the physical connectivity and digital connectivity are essential to ensure the progress of the entire nation based on the goal of “Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat” (One India, Great India). Irrespective of caste, creed and colour people from all sections of the society are getting the benefits of digital and physical connectivity,” said Modi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Digital Science Park project marks a major step towards the government’s efforts to accelerate the state’s transformation into a knowledge economy and a modern society that aspires and accepts innovation-based development.

“This project comes as part of our efforts to make Kerala a higher education and research hub by developing centres of higher learning in science and technology. The Digital Science Park has been conceived as a world class facility that promotes multidisciplinary innovation”, said Vijayan.

The park is coming up at a 13.93 acre site as part of the Technopark Phase IV-Technocity and is located close to the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology. The Kerala government has already allocated Rs 200 crore for the initial work on the park.

–IANS

sg/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Chinese study finds flu virus in dogs edging closer to humans
Next article
Indian CISOs face challenges in securing support to combat cyber attacks: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google to let users turn off video feeds from other participants in Meet

News

Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

News

Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series ‘Slave Market’

Technology

Now book hotels on MakeMyTrip with zero payment

News

Brother's pic wearing Air Jordan inspired Ben Affleck for 'AIR'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

News

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Tough time for Abhinav as truth about his adoptive son is revealed

Technology

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

News

Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'

Health & Lifestyle

Senior citizen dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata, 3rd death in 24 days

News

Playing a character who is not like her excites Alma Hussein

News

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Suicide attempts by poison rose in US kids as young as 10 during pandemic

News

Here's why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles

News

For Jeet if acting is his destiny, cricket is his love

News

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US