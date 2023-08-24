scorecardresearch
PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.Several leaders from Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, to UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent their good wishes to the prime minister on ISRO’s achievement.

“Thank you @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering for the words of appreciation on Chandrayaan-3. India’s space programme will always do whatever is possible to further global well-being,” Modi wrote on X in response to Bhutan prime minister’s message.

“Gratitude for your wishes President @ibusolih,” the prime minister expressed his gratitude to Maldives president Ibrahim Solih.

PM Modi also thanked Prachanda for his congratulatory message.

“Thank you @cmprachanda for the congratulatory message,” he posted in response to Prachanda’s statement on X.

Replying to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Ghar Store’s message, PM Modi said, “Indeed PM @jonasgahrstore. Today is a historic day for the planet.”

The prime minister also thanked Dubai Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his wishes.

“Thank you @HHShkMohd. India’s successes are powered by the strengths, skills and determination of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said on X.

He also thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his congratulatory message.

“Thank you PM @AndrewHolnessJM for the good wishes,” PM Modi said.

In response to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez’s tweet, the prime minister said, “Indeed, through the power of science, India is working towards a brighter future for all. Thank you for the wishes @sanchezcastejon.”

He also thanked Sheikh Zayed for his message.

“I thank HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his wishes. This milestone is not just India’s pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance. May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all,” PM Modi said on X.

