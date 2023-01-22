scorecardresearch
Pregnant woman credits Apple Watch for saving her life

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) A US-based pregnant woman has credited Apple Watch for saving her and her unborn baby’s lives following an abnormally high heart rate warning.

With a few weeks left until her due date, Jesse Kelly was not doing anything that would raise her heart rate to over 120 beats per minute, but her Apple Watch kept alerting her that her heart rate was high, reports CBS News.

“It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought ‘OK something is going on,” Kelly was quoted as saying.

She then immediately went to the hospital.

When Kelly arrived at the hospital, she discovered that she was in full-blown labour, her blood pressure was dropping and was losing blood due to a pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption, according to the report.

Three hours later, she was gifted a healthy baby girl named Shelby Marie.

Moreover, speaking from experience, Kelly advised everyone to pay attention to their alerts.

“It’s not just a text message. Pay attention to it and listen to your body,” she said.

Meanwhile, an Apple watch also helped detect undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018, and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

