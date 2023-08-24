scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Prez Murmu hails ISRO on successful deployment of Pragyan rover on Moon

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated the team of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander and said “looking forward with excitement to the information that it will acquire of the moon”.

“I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon.”

Her remarks came after India’s moon rover rolled down onto the moon surface from the lander.

The logo of ISRO and the national emblem have been engraved on the wheels of the rover to leave the imprint when it moves around.

The Pragyan rover will now start moving around on the lunar surface.

India’s moon lander successfully soft landed on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised.

–IANS

aks/shb

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dua Lipa roped in to star in Asif Kapadia's 'Camden'
Next article
TikTok plans to ban links to e-commerce websites such as Amazon: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success, says ISRO capabilities built over decades

Technology

realme's 5G odyssey: Being real 5G democritizer & bridging innovation, accessibility

Technology

TikTok plans to ban links to e-commerce websites such as Amazon: Report

News

Dua Lipa roped in to star in Asif Kapadia's 'Camden'

Technology

Dalai Lama greets Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Sports

John Isner announces he will retire from tennis after US Open

Technology

Nvidia makes record $6.1 bn in profit as gaming becomes mainstream

Technology

News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk

Sports

Messi's double assist powers Inter Miami to US Open Cup final

Technology

7 in 10 Indian Gen-Z workers believe AI skills will boost their careers

Sports

Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Manchester City, extend his stay with Treble-winners until 2026

Technology

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Sports

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani elected as new FIBA president

Sports

Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level

Technology

Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address

Technology

Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

Technology

Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil

Technology

Incredible feat: Top US leaders celebrate India's lunar success

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US