scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Full-Stack payments and banking platform Razorpay on Tuesday announced that it has set up an advisory board to strengthen corporate governance, with former RBI deputy governor N.S. Vishwanathan as Chairperson.

The company appointed Arijit Basu, former managing director, State Bank of India; former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan; and K.P. Krishnan, former secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as members of the advisory board.

All the members will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels.

“Now in our next phase of growth as India’s leading end-to-end money movement platform for businesses, we have a strong intent to put in place further systems to uphold the highest standards of customer- experience and governance,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder at Razorpay.

“It is pertinent that companies like ours are future-ready and agile to adapt to the ever-changing fintech environment,” he added.

Razorpay is currently serving over 10 million businesses across the country.

The advisory board will assist Razorpay in developing long-term strategies, anticipating challenges and suggesting mitigation measures.

“This is an important step in promoting a culture of responsible innovation, something imperative for the development of a more sustainable and inclusive financial system for all,” said Vishwanathan.

The advisory board will also help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders, said the company.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees
Next article
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amid layoffs, tech firms continue to exploit H-1B visa programme: Study

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

News

Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Somebody had to do it', Venkatesh happy to step in for Shreyas Iyer at No 3

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

Technology

Ghana first country to approve SII-Oxford made high-efficacy malaria vax

News

Adil Hussain as AD has power on his side in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Gilchrist, Hall impress in opening matches; Haria fires break of 391

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third

Sports

IPL 2023: '…thought if I could get my eye in, I could get a score', Suryakumar happy to return to form

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K

News

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden & Lisa say non-film music on the right track

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran begins location scouting for 'L2: Empuraan' in London

News

Makers of 'Thangalaan' release glimpses of Chiyaan Vikram from it on his b'day

Sports

Super Cup: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC to battle it out in a must-win clash (preview)

Sports

World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US