Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 10 (IANS) Social discussion forum Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes and confirmed that Reddit is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps, the media reported.

In the session, Huffman continued his accusations against Apollo, calling out the developer, Christian Selig’s (the developer of the Apollo app), “behaviour and communications” as being “all over the place” and saying he couldn’t see Reddit working with the developer further, reports TechCrunch.

Selig was among the first to point out that Reddit’s new API pricing would effectively make it impossible to continue running the Apollo app, explaining that doing so would cost him $20 million per year — money the app doesn’t make.

Earlier this week, Selig announced that the app’s last day would be June 30, ahead of the July 1 implementation of the new API pricing.

Other third-party apps, such as Sync, RIF, and Reddplant, are also closing down, the report said.

Meanwhile, Reddit is laying off at least 90 employees and reducing fresh hiring as part of restructuring plans to cut costs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the layoffs will impact five per cent of the company’s 2,000-strong workforce.

