Researcher says PokerBaazi exposed users' information, platform denies data breach

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) PokerBaazi, India’s biggest online poker platform, on Monday clarified that its server did not expose any real data pertaining to users, after a cyber security research claimed that the platform suffered a significant security lapse after an internal database containing sensitive user information was left exposed online for more than 2 months.

Security researcher Anurag Sen told portal XposedOrNot that the exposure was “due to a misconfiguration in the system and could be easily accessed by anyone with knowledge of the database’s IP address”.

The size of the exposed data was more than 6GB in size, and growing, according to Sen.

In a statement to IANS, a PokerBaazi spokesperson said that “we would like to clarify that there is no data breach and our server did not expose any real data pertaining to users”.

“This was a testing done at the dummy stage with logs of dummy users to further develop our platform. These dummy accounts/users are used by our internal testers and developers,” said the spokesperson.

Sen had also tweeted that India’s PokerBaazi site suffered a major security lapse.

“Even after multiple attempts to contact. No reply so far. Contacted,” he posted, tagging the country’s cyber agency Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT.in).

The exposed data allegedly contained full names, email address, location, ‘Oauth’ tokens and internal logs.

PokerBaazi said in the statement that the “server had been kept publicly open for establishing a proof of concept with an external and reputed tool which helps in monitoring applications logs so that it can give us a 360-degree view of how our applications are performing.”

PokerBaazi.com is India’s biggest online poker platform that provides potential customers with an opportunity to play poker safely and securely.

The gaming mobile and the desktop app provide 24/7 customer support, a user-friendly interface as well as a wide array of tournaments, making PokerBaazi.com an engaging platform to get involved with.

Spearheaded by its Founder and CEO Navkiran Singh, the platform last reported over 2 million registered users.

–IANS

na/

