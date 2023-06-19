scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Rishi Kumar says 'human touch' is something AI can never match up to

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Young music composer Rishi Kumar has collaborated with comedian-actor-musician Alexander Babu and Qatar Influencer Fousiya for the Tamil Song ‘Naan Naan Dhaan’ for the streaming special ‘Alex in Wonderland’.

The young talent feels that AI consolidates its power over the art space, but the human touch is something that it will never be able to replicate.

He also spoke about how the artistes will fare in the age when artificial intelligence seems to be taking and what makes an artiste and their work insurmountable.

Rishi said: “I think it’s the human touch. AI makes everything sound robotic and perfect which is not the case in music, it needs to be human; a tad bit out of tune, a tad bit out of tempo. The creativity aspect of humans is also something to be considered. AI cannot compare with human musicians until and unless they develop a very human brain.”

Rishi got the opportunity to do the song for Alexander as he had produced a few covers for the latter and his YouTube channel.

Rishi shared: “The writing of ‘Naan Naan Dhaan’ was done, so I showed him the track, and he loved it, so asked him whether he wanted to sing it himself.”

The composer also said that: “the composition was a very different style and genre” compared to his other releases so far. He said: “I wanted a very soft and subtle touch to the track, hence I kept it as minimalistic as I could. The dynamics of the first half is very different compared to the second half, which was much more powerful.”

He explained the technicalities of the song with regard to its production: “I have used a lot of 4/4 sidechain, which is a very traditional EDM trick. For the vocals, I wanted Alex uncle to stick with his original and unique singing style; each and every word would be portrayed with different kinds of emotion, and it has come out very well.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB
Next article
World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here
This May Also Interest You
Technology

World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

Sports

It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB

Health & Lifestyle

Want to live longer? Immune resilience maybe key, says study

Technology

Natural clays can prevent viral contamination from biomedical waste: IIT G

Technology

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs owners report power problems in US

News

Gaurav Chopra on Sunny Deol: 'He never imposes his superstardom on anyone'

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck arrives in New Zealand for winter testing: Report

Technology

Samsung expands 'Self-Repair' prog to UK

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

News

Why 'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahri finds 'Adipurush' 'very disappointing'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out in-app chat support on Windows beta

Technology

Apple Vision Pro could give doctors 'superpowers', says US-based surgeon

News

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for ‘Citadel’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson should have been punished for trying to incite reaction from Khawaja, says Healy

News

Aaliya Siddiqui: I am on Bigg Boss to get my identity back

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she was tagged 'alcoholic'

News

Hrithik Roshan uploads a shirtless pic, Saba Azad reacts with fire and heart emojis

News

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Varun Dhawan-Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal preponed to July

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US